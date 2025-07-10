Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS To Subpoena Harvard For Foreign Student Records

By Chris Villani ( July 9, 2025, 11:34 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday it will send administrative subpoenas to Harvard University seeking information about its foreign students, yet another salvo in the ongoing legal battle between President Donald Trump's administration and the Ivy League school....

