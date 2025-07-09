Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OFAC Fines Tech Co. $1.4M Over Iran Sanctions Violations

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 9, 2025, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Harman International Industries Inc. has agreed to pay more than $1.4 million to settle allegations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's trade sanctions enforcement arm that various compliance deficiencies at the audio electronics company contributed to Iran sanctions violations....

