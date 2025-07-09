Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

T-Mobile Tanks DEI Policies To Meet FCC Chair's Goal

By Christopher Cole ( July 9, 2025, 3:13 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile says it will shut down diversity, equity and inclusion programs to align with goals of the Federal Communications Commission's chair as the carrier seeks regulatory approval of two major wireless and fiber deals....

