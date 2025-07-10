Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nursing Home Operator Faces Meal Break Suit In Pa.

By Irene Spezzamonte ( July 10, 2025, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A rehabilitation and nursing home operator automatically deducted 30-minute unpaid meal breaks from workers' time even though they were unable to take the breaks in full, a former employee for the company said in a proposed class action in Pennsylvania state court....

