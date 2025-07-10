Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Genesis Healthcare Hits Ch. 11 With DIP Deal, Sale Plans

By Hilary Russ ( July 10, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Genesis Healthcare Inc., a holding company for rehabilitation centers and nursing homes in 18 states, and nearly 300 of its affiliates and subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 protection with at least $2 billion of liabilities, after the cost of litigation, tax back payments, a cyberattack and several other factors squeezed its cash flow....

