Mass. Court Clairifies Sentencing For Large Capacity Firearms

By Elizabeth Daley ( August 7, 2025, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court clarified sentencing for unlawful possession of large capacity firearms and feeding devices Thursday, explaining the sentence for a non-licensed offender must have a maximum of at least 2.5 years, ordering resentencing of a man who faced up to one year and one day....

