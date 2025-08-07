Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VA Axes Union Contracts Covering Thousands Of Workers

By Beverly Banks ( August 7, 2025, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs terminated its collective bargaining agreements with several unions representing thousands of employees, and the agency said its decision follows President Donald Trump's executive order looking to end labor contracts across the federal government....

