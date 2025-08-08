Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Indiana Judge Faces Ethics Charges Over Case Delays

By Emily Sawicki ( August 8, 2025, 1:49 PM EDT) -- An Indiana county judge who has been on leave since April has now been hit with disciplinary charges alleging he violated state judicial ethics codes by failing to schedule hearings in criminal cases, resulting in defendants remaining behind bars unnecessarily and cases being dismissed over delays....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies