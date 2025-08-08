Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Latham Steers Silver Lake On $400M Data Center Project Fund

By Nate Beck ( August 8, 2025, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Silver Lake said Friday that it has launched a $400 million fund to build a portfolio of powered land sites with demand for data centers increasing, in a deal advised by Latham & Watkins LLP....

