Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Panel Slams 'Unending Demand' In Nursing Home Suit

By Mike Curley ( August 8, 2025, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court reinstated an estate's suit against the owners and managers of a nursing home over the lack of treatment of one of its now-deceased residents, chastising the "seemingly unending demand" for detail as the trial court repeatedly called for amendments to the initial complaint....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies