Exxon, Suncor Urge Justices To Halt Colo. Climate Suit

By Lauren Berg ( August 8, 2025, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Colorado Supreme Court's decision allowing the city and county of Boulder's climate change tort against the companies to proceed in state court, arguing that the localities' claims are preempted by federal law....

