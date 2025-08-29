Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

High Court E-Cig Ruling Opens Door For FDA Challenges

By Bryan Haynes, Agustin Rodriguez and Michael Jordan ( August 29, 2025, 3:56 PM EDT) -- On June 20, in U.S. Food and Drug Administration v. R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that marketing denial orders issued by the FDA regarding new tobacco products can be challenged not only by the applicants — typically, the manufacturer or importer of the products — but also by retailers of such products.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies