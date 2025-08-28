Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Animosity' In NASCAR Suit Raises Red Flag For NC Judge

By Hayley Fowler ( August 28, 2025, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday cautioned out-of-state counsel in the NASCAR antitrust litigation to familiarize themselves with how a Charlotte jury thinks after they traded backhanded barbs in front of a packed courtroom, saying trial tactics that might pass in other states won't work in the Queen City....

