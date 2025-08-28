Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Team Says Insurer Owes $5.5M Over MLB Negotiations Deal

By Ganesh Setty ( August 28, 2025, 8:34 PM EDT) -- An Oregon baseball team called the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes told a New Hampshire federal court that an insurer for the association behind Minor League Baseball must cover its $5.5 million judgment against MiLB over claims that MiLB snubbed the Volcanoes out of an overarching agreement with the major leagues....

