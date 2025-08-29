Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Reminds Rip-And-Replace Recipients To File Updates

By Nadia Dreid ( August 29, 2025, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Telecom carriers that received funding from the "rip and replace" program need to provide a status report to the Federal Communications Commission at the end of September, updating the agency on the progress they've made in removing and replacing allegedly insecure foreign-made equipment from their networks, according to a notice issued Friday....

