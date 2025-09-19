Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Entain Sues Matched Betting Biz Over TM Infringement

By Hanna Vioque ( September 19, 2025, 2:42 PM BST) -- The owner of the Ladbrokes and Bwin gambling websites has sued a company that provides paying members with tools to maximize betting returns, accusing it of infringing its IP by displaying its trademarks and logos. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies