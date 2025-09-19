Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Air Charter Co. Says Rival Bribed Ex-Worker For Insider Info

By Carolina Bolado ( September 19, 2025, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Air charter broker XO Global sued its competitor Jet365 in Miami, claiming the rival bribed a onetime XO sales employee to steal confidential business information that allowed Jet365 to redirect millions of dollars' worth of charter flights to itself....

