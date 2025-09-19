Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge's Resignation Ends 'Dad Jokes' Ethics Case

By David Minsky ( September 19, 2025, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission has tossed an ethics case targeting a former state court judge over "dad joke" remarks that discipline authorities referred to as "grossly inappropriate," saying the judge's subsequent departure from the bench justifies the dismissal. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies