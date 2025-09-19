Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goodwin, Latham Steer E-Commerce Co. Pattern's $300M IPO

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 19, 2025, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Top Amazon.com reseller Pattern Group Inc. kicked off its public-market trading debut on the Nasdaq on Friday with a $300 million initial public offering guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP represented the underwriters, which include Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies