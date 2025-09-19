Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SD High Court Tosses Tax Valuation Of Protected Wetlands

By Michael Nunes ( September 19, 2025, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota circuit court erred in rejecting testimony for property owners regarding the actual value of their land, which is subject to perpetual wetland conservation easements, the state Supreme Court ruled, remanding the case back to the lower court....

