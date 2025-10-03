Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Despite Fraud Focus, SEC Still Targeting Technical Violations

By Carolyn Welshhans, Ali Rivett and Emily Renshaw ( October 3, 2025, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Under the current administration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made known its commitment to investigating and charging cases based on fraud. Consistent with that message, the SEC has filed a number of enforcement actions this year alleging variations of intentional and negligence-based fraud....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies