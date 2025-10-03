Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Insurer Can't Skirt Suit Over NC Captive Insurer's Collapse

By Hayley Fowler ( October 3, 2025, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Georgia insurance company can't slip out early from a fight over a defunct captive insurer's demise, a North Carolina Business Court judge has ruled, finding the company's owners directed actions into the Tar Heel state sufficient for it to be pulled into litigation there....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies