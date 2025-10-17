Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Romania Wins $384M Dispute Over Failed Insurance Firm

By Joyce Hanson ( October 17, 2025, 9:35 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has ruled in favor of Romania in an arbitration filed by Nova Group Investments, a Netherlands-based company owned by the Romanian Adamescu family, seeking about $384 million in damages to compensate for the bankruptcy of the family's insurance company....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies