Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Employment Authority: 3rd Circ. Settlement Ruling Impact

Law360 ( October 17, 2025, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a Third Circuit decision could make it easier to settle cases when plaintiffs lodge wage and hour claims under both federal and state laws, how a recent ruling greenlighting a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission case under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act highlights the need for training on breastfeeding accommodations and how the Senate labor committee's withholding of a vote on a National Labor Relations Board nominee has clouded the agency's timeline for gaining the quorum it needs to fully function....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies