Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Q&A

Smith Gambrell Atlanta Head Eyes Building On Firm's Legacy

By Emily Johnson ( October 17, 2025, 4:33 PM EDT) -- After starting with Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP over 25 years ago, the firm's new Atlanta office leader said he feels like he's been a part of the firm's evolution, which includes the firm doubling its revenue in the last decade....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms