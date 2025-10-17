Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Russia Loses $50B Yukos Award Appeal At Dutch High Court

By Joyce Hanson ( October 17, 2025, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The Dutch Supreme Court has rejected Russia's final remaining legal challenge to $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. over the illegal expropriation of their investment, ruling Friday that it has dismissed the Russian Federation's last appeal....

