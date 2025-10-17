Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

California AG Sues Plastic Bag Makers Over Recycling Claims

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 17, 2025, 10:05 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general on Friday sued three plastic bag manufacturers in state court for allegedly selling nonrecyclable plastic bags despite claiming to meet the Golden State's recyclability standards, but said four other producers agreed to stop sales in the state as part of a settlement resolving similar allegations....

