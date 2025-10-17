Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC High Court Tightens Rules On Review Of Jury Bias Claims

By Parker Quinlan ( October 17, 2025, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A divided North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday admonished an intermediate appellate court for its use of a legal doctrine that allows expanded appellate review in instances where attorneys are alleged to have used racial bias in striking potential jurors from serving, reaffirming the narrow scope of the doctrine....

