USPTO Head To Take Over Patent Review Institution Decisions

By Ryan Davis ( October 17, 2025, 4:26 PM EDT) -- John Squires, director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, said Friday that he will now make all decisions on whether to institute America Invents Act reviews of patents, including on the merits of the challenge and discretionary issues, in a major overhaul of the review system....

