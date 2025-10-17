Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Settlement Balk Jeopardizes $32M Class Deal In Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery ( October 17, 2025, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a large Emisphere Technologies stockholder told a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday that Court of Chancery refusal to allow an opt-out from a $32 million class settlement in a suit challenging the biotech company's $1.8 billion sale price "would have to be addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®