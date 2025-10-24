Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY High Court Says Filing Deadline Is Before Midnight

By Elizabeth Daley ( October 24, 2025, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn man who tried to escape misdemeanor charges by arguing that state prosecutors filed their "statement of readiness" three minutes past a 5 p.m. deadline was spurned by New York's highest court, which said the deadline under criminal law was actually before midnight, affirming an appellate decision....

