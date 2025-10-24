Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Md. Office Building Valuation Cut In Half By Tax Court

By Michael Nunes ( October 24, 2025, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Maryland office building was overvalued at roughly $40 million in tax years 2023 and 2024, the state tax court found, agreeing with an income analysis presented by the property owner that its value should be reduced by half....

