Inventors Explore Funding, Celebrate Stewart And Newman

By Dani Kass ( October 24, 2025, 11:53 PM EDT) -- Suspended Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman and deputy U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Coke Morgan Stewart provided encouragement to members of US Inventor Friday as the inventors heard each other's stories, learned the logistics of protecting or losing their patents, and gained tips on financing their litigation. ...

