Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IOLTA Funds Should Go To State, Conn. Panel Rules

By Andrea Keckley ( October 24, 2025, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court on Friday ordered an attorney's Interest on Lawyers' Trust Account funds to escheat to the state after an ethics audit, flipping a trial court judge's decision that they should return to the lawyer, whose suspension from the practice of law has resulted in several appellate matters....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections