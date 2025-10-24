Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Man Wins New Rape Trial After Misguided Self-Representation

By Elizabeth Daley ( October 24, 2025, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of raping a woman after offering her a ride home in 2018 has won the right to a new trial, arguing that he wasn't made aware of the pitfalls of representing himself and, specifically, the role of standby counsel, a Connecticut appeals court said in an opinion posted Friday....

