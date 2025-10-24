Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NHTSA Seeks Answers From Tesla About 'Mad Max' Mode

By Emily Field ( October 24, 2025, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday said it was seeking more information from Tesla about its new "Mad Max" driver assistance mode that can drive in traffic at higher speeds....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies