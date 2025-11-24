Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Covington's Andrew Nightingale

By David Steele ( November 24, 2025, 4:00 PM EST) -- Andrew Nightingale of Covington & Burling LLP's sports practice helped steer the NFL's development and approval of private equity investment in team ownership for the first time, assisted in private equity investment in three NFL franchises and represented the buyer in a long-term plan to take controlling ownership in the MLB's Chicago White Sox, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Sports & Betting MVPs....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies