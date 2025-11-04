Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navigating Int'l Laws To Protect Children In The Digital World

By Anna Morgan ( November 4, 2025, 4:30 PM GMT) -- On Oct. 10, the European Commission announced that it had taken further steps "to shield children and teenagers from online risk actions while upholding their rights online" by issuing requests under the European Union Digital Services Act, or DSA, to several online platforms seeking information on the measures these companies have in place to protect minors on their services.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies