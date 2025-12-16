Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Wachtell Lipton's Eric Feinstein

By David Steele ( December 16, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Eric Feinstein of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz's corporate practice advised the investment group led by William Chisholm in its $6.1 billion acquisition of the NBA's Boston Celtics, led the team advising businessman Marc Lore and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in their multiyear purchase of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, and aided the NFL's Miami Dolphins in their partnership with Ares Management and other investors, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Sports & Betting MVPs....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies