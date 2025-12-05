Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Sidley's Angela Zambrano

By Max Kutner ( December 5, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Angela Zambrano of Sidley Austin LLP's litigation practice group secured a victory for the Big 12 Conference in a proposed antitrust class action over name, image and likeness rights for former college athletes and helped achieve a subsequent $2.78 billion settlement to create a system of revenue sharing in major collegiate sports, along with key wins for Match Group and Amazon, earning her a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Class Action MVPs....

