MVP: Steptoe's Pantelis Michalopoulos

By Sarah Martinson ( November 26, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Pantelis Michalopoulos of Steptoe LLP fought the Federal Communications Commission's decision to consider revisiting an extension given to Dish Network parent company EchoStar that jeopardized its spectrum licenses and helped resolve a carriage dispute between Comcast and a local New York sports network, making him one of the 2025 Law360 Telecommunications MVPs....

