MVP: Weil's Paul Wessel

By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 24, 2025, 4:00 PM EST) -- Paul Wessel of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised large employers on the benefits and executive compensation aspects of mergers, acquisitions and other financial restructurings over the past year, including Home Depot and Kroger, earning him a spot among the 2025 Law360 Benefits MVPs....

