Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. Makes More Tribal Deals To Build 'Unique' Pot Market

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 31, 2025, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Minnesota has signed its fifth compact with a federally recognized tribe, allowing each one to issue licenses for eight cannabis retailers outside their respective reservations, as well as licenses to grow and manufacture the plant, with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe the latest to reach deals....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies