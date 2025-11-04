Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fire Forced Search Of Murder Suspect's Home, NJ Justices Told

By George Woolston ( November 3, 2025, 5:34 PM EST) -- Prosecutors urged the New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday to reverse a lower court's suppression of evidence in the case of a Garden State man accused of killing his brother and his brother's family, arguing that an ongoing fire at the home where the evidence was recovered justified the warrantless seizure....

