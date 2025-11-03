Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Justices Unsure Charity Immunity Applies To Clinic

By Carla Baranauckas ( November 3, 2025, 6:00 PM EST) -- New Jersey Supreme Court justices appeared open on Monday to reviving a community health clinic patient's injury suit, questioning whether the organization's archived web pages and general claims of patient education qualified it for protection under the state's Charitable Immunity Act....

