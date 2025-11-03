Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OpenAI Sets Policy Against Legal, Medical Advice

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 3, 2025, 8:54 PM EST) -- OpenAI has updated its user policy across its artificial intelligence platforms, including ChatGPT, saying its products can't be used by individuals to provide any legal or medical advice....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies