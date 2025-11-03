Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurance Law Firm's Bid For $600K Biz Tax Refund Flops

By Rachel Riley ( November 3, 2025, 7:40 PM EST) -- Washington appellate judges spurned a Pacific Northwest law firm's request for a roughly $600,000 tax refund on Monday, agreeing with state regulators that the firm owes business taxes on legal services for insurance clients when the litigation unfolded within the Evergreen State....

