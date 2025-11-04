Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Global Privacy Regulators Set Sights On Kids' Data Protection

By Allison Grande ( November 3, 2025, 10:44 PM EST) -- A global network of more than 30 national data protection authorities is conducting an enforcement sweep to examine how websites and mobile apps commonly used by children are handling and protecting minors' personal information, the group announced Monday. ...

