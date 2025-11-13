Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

ITC Ruling Highlights Conflicts Hurdles For Law Firms

By Matt Rizzolo ( November 13, 2025, 6:06 PM EST) -- A recent order from Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot in the U.S. International Trade Commission's investigation in Certain Active Electrical Cables and Components Thereof should be required reading for outside and in-house counsel who may become involved in Section 337 investigations or patent litigation more broadly....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies