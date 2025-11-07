Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Extends Deadline For PTAB Institution Rules Feedback

By Theresa Schliep ( November 7, 2025, 5:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has provided a 15-day extension for giving feedback on proposed rules that will likely reduce the institution of certain patent challenges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, with Director John Squires saying "now's the time" to finalize rulemaking on discretionary denial issues....

